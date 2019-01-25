transphobia
- Pop CultureMrBeast Calls Out Transphobia Aimed At FriendMrBeast has spoken out to defend his close friend from a wave of transphobic remarks.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNetflix Advises Employees Offended By Content To Quit: ReportAfter its debacle with staff over Dave Chappelle's transphobia allegations, the platform reportedly released a new memo.By Erika Marie
- TVDave Chappelle Laughs Off His Canceled FundraiserDave Chappelle jokes that he "didn’t even want to do" the fundraiser at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsTs Madison Questions Boosie Badazz's Parenting, Rapper Claps BackMadison visited "The Breakfast Club" and spoke about queerphobia in the industry and later, Boosie targeted Charlamagne Tha God.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNetflix Employees Protesting Chappelle's "The Closer" Receive Celebrity SupportElliot Page, "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy, and Chappelle's longtime friend Wanda Sykes have all vocalized their support of those who walked out.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLaverne Cox Details Transphobic Attack In Los Angeles’ Griffin ParkLaverne Cox says she was attacked at Griffin Park, recently.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Speaks On Mike Tyson Calling Out BoosieMike Tyson pressed Boosie after making some defamatory comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsMike Tyson Presses Boosie Badazz Over Dwyane Wade Daughter Comments"If you're straight, then why do you offend people?" Mike Tyson asks Boosie Badazz on the latest episode of "Hotboxin'."By Aron A.
- TVPete Davidson Calls Out J.K. Rowling On "SNL" For Transphobic CommentsPete Davidson called out J.K. Rowling's for her history of transphobic comments on "SNL" this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicWestside Gunn Blames Caitlyn Jenner For Kanye West's MeltdownWestside Gunn comes to Kanye's defense with a cheap shot to Caitlyn Jenner.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureB. Simone Accused Of Being Transphobic, Anti-LGBT After 2017 Interview ResurfacesB. Simone has been called out after an interview she did with the "Whoreible Decisions" podcast resurfaced and went viral.By Erika Marie
- MoviesRupert Grint Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Transphobic RemarksRupert Grint echoed his "Harry Potter" co-stars by expressing his support of the trans community following series author J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter ZayaCardi B hopped on Instagram live to lend her support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgendered daughter, Zaya, and shut down the transphobic opinions expressed by other public figures since Zaya came out.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsOhio Rep. Candice Keller Blames Weed, Gay Marriage, Obama For Mass ShootingsWhen in doubt, blame the victim, according to Candice Keller.By Aron A.
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: "Fofty" Baits A Sleazer Into Submission50 Cent becomes fixated on his "weekly targets" until they lie helpless like a wingless bird twitching on the ground.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoe Rogan Says "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" Is "Off The Charts" TransphobicRogan isn't the first to remark on "Ace Ventura's" insensitivity.By Devin Ch