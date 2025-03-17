Azealia Banks Goes Off On JK Rowling For Transphobic Views

Azealia Banks went off on J.K. Rowling in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, condemning the Harry Potter author for the countless transphobic statements she made over the years. She did so while replying to another user who documented the various challenges Rowling faced as a young writer.

“Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Tr***ylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population,” Azealia Banks wrote. Getting more serious, Banks continued: “Highkey all this anti-trans stuff is really just giving the weird people who solicit transwomen for sex and murder them more fuel to become murderous psychopaths. Because if u think a chaser psycho only limits his victims to transwomen and won't also murder females ur f*cking rd.”

JK Rowling's Transphobia

In more posts, Azealia Banks added: "And if you're going to harp on and on and talk sh*t about something, it's really a good idea to examine the situation entirely and know more about what the f*ck is really going on in these streets. I would personally prefer transgirls in the bathroom and locker room with me because I'm not going to try and rape, rob or murder them. They are safer in the womens bathroom - where women belong. Jesusssssss."

