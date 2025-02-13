Azealia Banks Unloads On "Pathetic" TDE In Explosive Twitter Rant

Azealia Banks is not a big TDE fan at all, something that she's made clear over the years by launching online attacks against various of its artists, collaborators, and management figures. Moreover, she wasted no time in reacting to label executive Punch's defense of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show against the critics, taking it upon herself to call out the collective as a whole and also accuse them of leeching off of much better talent.

"You guys are actually super pathetic," Azealia Banks ranted. "And quite possibly the most HERB music collective hip-hop has seen. You guys are all super uncharismatic misfits. Regardless of how good you guys are at choosing cows at the Industry songwriting cattle corral. (Because you guys are great at finding excellent songwriters/producers for all of the f***ing herb dork a** absolute real life nobodies dressed up as "artists" on TDE) ..... this whole debacle demonstrated how you all are such like, non - stars and completely desperate impostors. You either are or your not famous. And no matter what you lot do, you'll always be f***ing dweebs."

Azealia Baks & Doechii Beef

Furthermore, Azealia Banks added some other points in a Twitter thread under the post below, calling TDE corny, fake deep, and as sellouts for the white capitalist machine (Punch even responded to this rant via a simple wink emoji). Of course, this is not the first time that the femcee and singer took aim at Top Dawg Entertainment and its artists. One example is her constant support of Drake in the Kendrick Lamar battle, and another is how she dragged Doechii's name through the mud on multiple occasions over the years. The ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL even responded scathingly on one occasion, but it seems like since then, she's decided to just refrain from engagement and validation.