Azealia Banks Unloads On "Pathetic" TDE In Explosive Twitter Rant

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 516 Views
2019 Canadian Music Week
TORONTO, ON - MAY 08: Singer and rapper Azealia Banks performs during Canadian Music Week 2019 at The Phoenix Concert Theatre on May 8, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
She clearly did not like the Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show...

Azealia Banks is not a big TDE fan at all, something that she's made clear over the years by launching online attacks against various of its artists, collaborators, and management figures. Moreover, she wasted no time in reacting to label executive Punch's defense of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show against the critics, taking it upon herself to call out the collective as a whole and also accuse them of leeching off of much better talent.

"You guys are actually super pathetic," Azealia Banks ranted. "And quite possibly the most HERB music collective hip-hop has seen. You guys are all super uncharismatic misfits. Regardless of how good you guys are at choosing cows at the Industry songwriting cattle corral. (Because you guys are great at finding excellent songwriters/producers for all of the f***ing herb dork a** absolute real life nobodies dressed up as "artists" on TDE) ..... this whole debacle demonstrated how you all are such like, non - stars and completely desperate impostors. You either are or your not famous. And no matter what you lot do, you'll always be f***ing dweebs."

Azealia Baks & Doechii Beef

Furthermore, Azealia Banks added some other points in a Twitter thread under the post below, calling TDE corny, fake deep, and as sellouts for the white capitalist machine (Punch even responded to this rant via a simple wink emoji). Of course, this is not the first time that the femcee and singer took aim at Top Dawg Entertainment and its artists. One example is her constant support of Drake in the Kendrick Lamar battle, and another is how she dragged Doechii's name through the mud on multiple occasions over the years. The ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL even responded scathingly on one occasion, but it seems like since then, she's decided to just refrain from engagement and validation.

We'll see whether or not that explosive ire continues in the near future, but for now, it's clear that Azealia Banks will not be changing her tune on TDE over the years. Some fans dismissed all of this as just Twitter ramblings, whereas others are happy to join in on the fun and pile on the record label. Maybe things will eventually fizzle out...

