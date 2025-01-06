Azealia Banks Reaches Hard To Claim That Doechii's Doing Hard Drugs As Her Relentless Verbal Barrage Continues

Doechii's fans quickly arrived to dispatch of Azealia

Doechii has become one of hip-hop's freshest and hottest new stars. We firmly believe that she's on the cusp of superstardom, especially after her breakthrough 2024. Alligator Bites Never Heal greatly flashed an overwhelming amount of potential. Heading into 2025 promising her official debut album, one of the prime faces of TDE is full control of her own destiny now. While her fan base has grown exponentially in the last several months, you know that haters are going to naturally arise. Enter Azealia Banks a fellow femcee who's always been known to be overly harsh on a lot of hip-hop figures.

The list of names that she views as mediocre to terrible is endless and Doechii recently made her way onto Banks' bad side. It happened over the weekend actually, as the New York native was answering some questions from Twitter users. One person tried to convince her that Doechii "is one of the hardest rappers out there rn." To no one's surprise, she couldn't disagree more. "Absolutely not lol," Banks began. "She got def jam poetry newyorican cafe music/TDE writing camp s***."

Azealia Banks' Hope At Dragging Doechii Proves To Be Futile

She then went on to say how her skin tone is practically the only reason why she's relevant. "It's giving DEI hire. Everybody has convinced themselves she's good because she's dark skinned and if u tell the truth and admit she's boring - ur automatically colorist or whatever. But she looks horrible in them outfits, the hyperpigmentation around her c**chie and butt is SO CRUNCHY but she loooove showing it lmao." Banks then went onto add how she feels Asian Doll is more deserving of the love and that everyone's "jealous of her she's f***ing FAB."

Yeah, so she's made her view very clear, however, she's not done. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Doechii shared a fire new freestyle over Beyonce's "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" instrumental to her TikTok. This made it into Azealia's feed and she's finding new things to shade her for. Unexpectedly, it's not her rapping that she's trashing. Instead, Banks' is homing in on the slightest nose rub from Doechii right before she begins spitting. Somehow, she claims that Doechii is snorting cocaine, writing on Twitter, "Wait, what was said about meds frying my brain? Lmao who the f*** still snorts coke post 2017?? Boooo..." As expected, fans were quick to roast Azealia for reaching with this absurd tweet. "Only time we ever hear from AB is when she’s trolling. Please leave her in 2016 or wherever y’all dug her up from," one IG user sums up.