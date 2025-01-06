Azealia Banks Reaches Hard To Claim That Doechii's Doing Hard Drugs As Her Relentless Verbal Barrage Continues

BYZachary Horvath399 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
doechii
Doechii's fans quickly arrived to dispatch of Azealia

Doechii has become one of hip-hop's freshest and hottest new stars. We firmly believe that she's on the cusp of superstardom, especially after her breakthrough 2024. Alligator Bites Never Heal greatly flashed an overwhelming amount of potential. Heading into 2025 promising her official debut album, one of the prime faces of TDE is full control of her own destiny now. While her fan base has grown exponentially in the last several months, you know that haters are going to naturally arise. Enter Azealia Banks a fellow femcee who's always been known to be overly harsh on a lot of hip-hop figures.

The list of names that she views as mediocre to terrible is endless and Doechii recently made her way onto Banks' bad side. It happened over the weekend actually, as the New York native was answering some questions from Twitter users. One person tried to convince her that Doechii "is one of the hardest rappers out there rn." To no one's surprise, she couldn't disagree more. "Absolutely not lol," Banks began. "She got def jam poetry newyorican cafe music/TDE writing camp s***."

Read More: Elliott Wilson Explains How He Could "Repair His Relationship" With Drake

Azealia Banks' Hope At Dragging Doechii Proves To Be Futile

She then went on to say how her skin tone is practically the only reason why she's relevant. "It's giving DEI hire. Everybody has convinced themselves she's good because she's dark skinned and if u tell the truth and admit she's boring - ur automatically colorist or whatever. But she looks horrible in them outfits, the hyperpigmentation around her c**chie and butt is SO CRUNCHY but she loooove showing it lmao." Banks then went onto add how she feels Asian Doll is more deserving of the love and that everyone's "jealous of her she's f***ing FAB."

Yeah, so she's made her view very clear, however, she's not done. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Doechii shared a fire new freestyle over Beyonce's "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" instrumental to her TikTok. This made it into Azealia's feed and she's finding new things to shade her for. Unexpectedly, it's not her rapping that she's trashing. Instead, Banks' is homing in on the slightest nose rub from Doechii right before she begins spitting. Somehow, she claims that Doechii is snorting cocaine, writing on Twitter, "Wait, what was said about meds frying my brain? Lmao who the f*** still snorts coke post 2017?? Boooo..." As expected, fans were quick to roast Azealia for reaching with this absurd tweet. "Only time we ever hear from AB is when she’s trolling. Please leave her in 2016 or wherever y’all dug her up from," one IG user sums up.

Read More: Keke Palmer Parties With Darius Jackson Following Mutual Abuse Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...