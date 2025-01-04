Azealia Banks Dubs Doechii "DEI Hire" In Scathing Twitter Rant

She is really not a fan.

Azealia Banks is an elite Twitter user. She has always been disorientingly honest when it comes to her opinions about artists and other celebrities. She will not play nice if she does not think an artist is worth her time. Evidently, Doechii is one of these artists. The rapper was asked what she thought about TDE's breakout star, and to nobody's surprise, she went off. Azealia Banks went into detail about the ways in which she feels like Doechii is an overrated "DEI hire."

Doechii wasn't even the focus of Azealia Banks' initial vitriol. The "212" rapper was venting about artists who have been in the industry for a long time, and who fail to perform to the standard that their fans hold them to. It was only after a user asked if Doechii was an exception that Banks opened the floodgates in terms of insults. Azealia Banks roasted the TDE rapper for her "Def Poetry Jam Slam Newyorican cafe music" style. She also claimed that Doechii's skin color was a factor in her sudden rise to fame. Banks dubbed Doechii's industry push to be "giving DEI hire."

Azealia Banks Criticized Doechii's Rapping Style

"Everybody has convinced themselves she's good because she's dark skinned," Azealia Banks opined. "And if you tell the truth and admit she's boring, ur automatically colorist or whatever." The "1991" star also felt that Doechii was less talented than other dark skinned female artists who get less attention due to a lack of industry connections. Azealia Banks singled out Asian Doll, in particular, as someone who is more talented than Doechii her opinion.