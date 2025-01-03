Azealia Banks Thinks Drake Needs A "White Boy Flex" For His Comeback

"He can move in ways other rap n***as can't."

A lot of people have very distinct advice for Drake following his rap battle loss to Kendrick Lamar, as if the biggest rap superstar in the world needed any. But a lot of folks still have doubts as to what his next moves will be, including some of his industry peers. For example, Azealia Banks recently offered her latest assessment of the 6ix God's situation, bringing up the cultural divide that dominated a lot of discussion around him in 2024. According to Banks, if he capitalizes on his white sensibilities and focuses on his massive status as a hitmaker and global sensation, he can sidestep the cultural criticisms that came his way... Or at the very least, suppress them through sheer numbers.

"Drake just needs to pull a papa roach last resort type record next and have another global Eminem level hit and put a cap on this s**t," Azealia Banks recently tweeted. "If they won't let him be black f**k it. He can move in ways other rap n***as can't. Just pull an epic Green Day white boy flex. Make history."

Azealia Banks' Advice For Drake

What's more is that Drake's comeback might be just around the corner, as some new music snippets recently surfaced for a brief moment online. At least one of them sounds like it emulates the R&B vibes that fans are looking forward to from his upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, whereas the other two teases are more rap-centric on opposite chilled-out and energetic moods. Whether or not these tracks come out sooner rather than later is anyone's guess, but it nonetheless indicates that there could be plenty of chances in 2025 for Drizzy to establish himself as the titan right now.

Despite Drake's continued success throughout the year when it comes to his overall commercial numbers, a lot of fans feel like he needs a new and current release to really cement this in a more legitimate way. But he's got a lot on his plate these days, so we don't blame him for trying not to rush the process and instead waiting for the perfect drop to return.