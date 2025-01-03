OVO Smiley Confirms New Song With Drake "Coming" Soon

Their last collab was in 2021.

Smiley has been quiet for the last few years, but he's back. The OVO rapper confirmed that he will be blessing fans with new music in 2025, including a collab with his label boss, Drake. Smiley recently went on live stream to hype up his upcoming album. Crucially, he confirmed to fans that he'll be working with the 6 God for the first time since their 2021 single "Over the Top." And yes, before you ask, the OVO signee confirmed their new song will be a "slapper."

"Drake too, we have a new slapper coming out," Smiley explained to fans. He assured those watching the stream that the collab will be released as a lead single. It will also be included on his upcoming album. Smiley doesn't have tons of music with Drake historically. The duo have continued to be close over the years, however. Drizzy gave Smiley a shout out during his 2023 interview with Bobbi Althoff. The shout out went viral, and Smiley discussed it during a BET interview. "[Drake] kills me," he told the outlet. "That was a good one that I got. Just two days before that, I went to [Toronto Chinese Restaurant] Hong Shing and I got General Tso’s chicken.

Smiley Also Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B

Smiley also praised Drake's impersonation of him. "This guy is spot on [with his impression of me]," he added. "He's never seen me order that or knew that's what I got." Smiley also credited Champagne Papi with helping him get off the streets in Toronto. "My big dogs, that street life, that’s my only big dogs," the rapper noted. "Those times after, Drake was my big dog. He was messing with me and then we're both trying to [meet each other] and then I seen his lifestyle and the rapper lifestyle, and that just became more appealing to me."