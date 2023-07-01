Smiley Delivers His Signature Sound On “IDWID”

Smiley is someone who has gotten some pretty massive co-signs to begin his career. Of course, the biggest one comes from none other than Drake. The two already have a song together. Moreover, he is currently signed to Drizzy’s OVO Sound. Overall, this is a great way to kick off your career. However, it also comes with some lofty expectations. When you get co-signs from massive artists, fans want to see that you have the talent to back it up.

Over the past few months, Smiley has been dropping some fantastic singles. For instance, we have gotten “Fast Route,” “Nicky Nine Door,” and “Eternals.” All of these songs have showcased Smiley’s unique flow. While this is a flow you either love or hate, there is no doubt that he has stayed true to himself. Subsequently, he has decided to release a new 9-track EP, called IDWID. This is an abbreviation for I Did What I Did.

Smiley Does It Again

In a statement about the project’s title, Smiley explained what it all means. “When I was locked up and on house arrest, nobody was checking for me, so when I got out, I got tunnel vision and locked in on my music career and my family, and that meant taking a step back from those who were not there for me when when I needed them the most, and I felt bad about it at first, but now I embrace it, like ‘I did what I did,’ and that’s what’s best for me,” he revealed. As for the project itself, we get nine tracks with no features. Moreover, Smiley brings his signature sound which contains catchy flows and some braggadocios lyrics.

It is an exciting project and fans are going to be interested in what he comes out with next. Let us know your thoughts on IDWID, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Tracklist:

Moderation Benzi Boys Fast Route Nicky Nine Door How Far Eternals You Went Ghost Cut Her Off Long Nights

