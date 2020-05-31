Smiley
- TVMariahlynn & Smiley Throw Hands On New Episode Of "Baddies East"Mariahlynn has made it clear that she doesn't tolerate any disrespect when it comes to her family.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSmiley Did What Needed To Be Done: The OVO Star On Sobriety Journey, Borrowing Drake's Maybach & Debut Album PlansExclusive: Smiley shares a hilarious story about "Nicky Nicky Nine Doors," discusses his new project & explains why Drake is "such a genuine guy." By Aron A.
- MixtapesSmiley Delivers His Signature Sound On "IDWID"Smiley has returned with a nine-track EP.By Alexander Cole
- SongsSmiley Drops Off New Single "Eternals"Smiley gets ready to dominate the summer with his latest single. By Aron A.
- SongsSmiley Comes Through With Exciting New Track "Nicky Nine Door"Smiley is back with another banger.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSmiley Drops Off "Rush Hour Freestyle"The OVO artist shares his new freestyle. By Aron A.
- NewsOVO's Smiley Adds 6 New Songs On "Buy Or Bye 2 (Deluxe)"OVO signee Smiley brings six new songs to "Buy Or Bye 2 (Deluxe)" including "Grammy" ft. 42 Dugg. By Aron A.
- NewsSmiley Basks In The Glory On "Bill"OVO signee Smiley announces "Buy Or Bye 2 (Deluxe)" with his new single, "Bill." By Aron A.
- NewsSmiley Takes It To The Desert For The "Made It" VideoSmiley continues his ascension into hip hop stardom. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsSmiley & Duvy Reflect On Making It On "Topic"Two of Toronto's finest on one track. By Aron A.
- NewsSmiley & Pressa Bring Toronto Vibes To L.A. On "38"A highlight off of "Buy Or Bye 2."By Aron A.
- NewsSmiley Releases New Project "Buy Or Bye 2" Featuring Drake, Yung Bleu, & MoreToronto rapper Smiley drops his new project "Buy Or Bye 2" featuring Drake, Yung Bleu, Pressa, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSmiley Previews "Buy Or Bye 2" With New Single "Breakdown"The rising Toronto rapper gave us another single just one week before his debut album. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsSmiley Taps Drake For "Over The Top" SingleDrizzy has previously spoken about his admiration for Smiley and the two reunite on a new single.By Erika Marie
- NewsSmiley Is Living Large On "Moving Different"Smiley drops off a brand new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsSmiley Is Locked In On His New Single "In My Zone"The OVO affiliate returns with his latest single, "In My Zone." By Aron A.
- NewsToronto's LB Spiffy & Smiley Link For 6ixbuzz's "Name Brand"Toronto's young rising stars LB Spiffy and Smiley collide for their latest.By Aron A.
- NewsOVO Affiliate Smiley Drops Off "YYZ-LAX"Toronto's Smiley, who's received heavy support from Drake and the OVO camp, releases his new tape.By Aron A.