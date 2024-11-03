Smiley Returns With A New Single "Understand" Amid Potential Album Rollout

Smiley follows up on "Spill The Tea."

It's his newest release, and it might be teaser for a project that's not officially in the works yet. That quote could be the title for it, but no one knows. However, it does help that Smiley packaged this track with "Spill The Tea." On "Understand," he's making sure that people are aware that he's a special artist and he's lived/is living a one-of-a-kind life that most would dream for. The production on the track is ethereal and crisp, and the efforts can be attributed to Pooh Beatz. In terms of the flows, Smiley, is mixing auto-tuned singing with rapping, something he's been doing for years now. It's another fine addition to his still-growing catalog and one that we are sure he hopes will succeed. Check it out with the music video link below.

Smiley seems to catch a lot of strays online for not being the most thrilling talent on the OVO label. However, the Canadian act is encouraging those doubters to "#dontboxmein📦" This is a hashtag he's been using quite frequently on his social media accounts, and it could mean something else. In the middle of September, the fifth-year rapper put out "Spill The Tea," which was delivered in his exaggerated tone, along with his unique cadence and accent. It remains to be a divisive quality despite the fact that Drake has his back. In some cases, the co-sign is enough for some, especially when it comes to someone as big as The Boy. But we again go back to that "#dontboxmein" mantra. Smiley wants to make sure that no one belittles his abilities and that's what he's partially conveying on "Understand."

