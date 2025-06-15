Smiley returns to hip-hop after a three-year hiatus with a new lease on his career and more to prove. In Don’t Box Me In, the Toronto rap star returns with an impressive new sound and a new story to tell.

Known for street-centric bars and his off-kilter delivery, Smiley uses this nine-track mixtape to shed labels and stretch into new sonic territory. He embraces vulnerability, melodic experimentation, and an unpredictable flow that refuses to conform.

From the jump, it’s clear Smiley is done playing it safe. Harsh bars mix with warped Auto-Tune melodies, signaling a shift from traditional drill toward something more personal and experimental.

“Spill the Tea” is a standout. It finds Smiley revisiting childhood memories—quiet rides on the school bus, being overlooked and ignored. It’s reflective and raw, showing how those early experiences shaped his hunger.

“Understand” picks up the thread. Smiley delivers lines that feel both confrontational and intimate, daring listeners to step into his shoes. His cadence stumbles and soars in equal measure, giving each verse a lived-in, unfiltered energy.

Drake, Why G, Icewear Vezzo, and Baka Not Nice contribute features, but they never overshadow the star. Smiley still carries the weight. His voice—often mocked or misunderstood—remains divisive. That uniqueness is the point.

Don’t Box Me In isn’t just a mixtape. It’s a mission statement from an artist refusing to shrink himself. With OVO Sound behind him and clarity in his voice, Smiley is pushing boundaries, crafting his own lane, and daring the industry to keep up.

Don’t Box Me In - Smiley

Official Tracklist