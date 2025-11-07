Never Box Me In - Album by Smiley

OVO signee Smiley is mostly remembered for being Drake's sidekick on his own breakout, 2021 hit "Over the Top." Moreover, you could argue that his second biggest track is another collab with his boss in "2 Mazza." But the Canadian MC has and is proving once again that he's far from a Robin. He's doing so on the aptly titled Never Box Me In, which is an extension of his June 13 album, Don't Box Me In. This version of the project tacks on five more worthy additions to the pre-existing nine-song set. Featuring more of trademark charisma and unique delivery, Smiley is by far the biggest attraction on his project, which can't always be said.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Never Box Me In
Disc 1
- Bob Curry
- Oliver North
- Ratchet Baby (feat. Roy Woods)
- Faddah
- Not a Fan
Disc 2
- Budge
- 6ixSideKids
- 2 Mazza with Drake
- Kept Snowin
- Trapman (feat. Why G)
- Money Feen (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
- Big Dog (feat. Baka Not Nice)
- Wave The Flag
- Spill The Tea
Prior to the releases of Don't Box Me In and Never Box Me In, Smiley put out three singles. They include "Spill The Tea" (09/19/24), "Budge" (01/31/25), and "Money Feen" (01/31/25).