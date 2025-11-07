Never Box Me In - Album by Smiley

Smiley is back with part two of "Don't Box Me In" with "Never Box Me In," which introduces five new tracks into the fold.

OVO signee Smiley is mostly remembered for being Drake 's sidekick on his own breakout, 2021 hit "Over the Top." Moreover, you could argue that his second biggest track is another collab with his boss in "2 Mazza." But the Canadian MC has and is proving once again that he's far from a Robin. He's doing so on the aptly titled Never Box Me In, which is an extension of his June 13 album, Don't Box Me In. This version of the project tacks on five more worthy additions to the pre-existing nine-song set. Featuring more of trademark charisma and unique delivery, Smiley is by far the biggest attraction on his project, which can't always be said.

