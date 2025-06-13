Releasing his first album in three years, Don't Box Me In, OVO's Smiley links up with the 6 God for the project's lead single that remembers the good ol' days, titled "2 Mazza."

Smiley leads with vivid snapshots of his come-up, rapping over Boi-1da’s hypnotic, R&B-inflected beat. He recalls pushing stolen Mazdas, hustling in Toronto’s Gaza neighborhood, and making something from nothing at a Ramada Airport motel. Drake’s verse mirrors that ascent, walking the line between his early struggles and his present-day opulence.

Drizzy's star power doesn't cast a shadow over his protege. Their chemistry displays how Drake continues to champion new voices without diluting his own. The new track fuels the excitement of Smiley's return to the hip-hop landscape after a lengthy absence.

While "2 Mazza" is the album's standout, Don’t Box Me In signals something deeper. It pushes beyond Toronto’s borders and the rap star's past sound. Another breakthough track is “Spill the Tea." Smiley drifts over a hazy Sean Leon and River Tiber sample, waving goodbye to his hometown as he sets his sights on global reach.

The project captures Smiley's hunger and refusal to stay confined by expectations. With sharp verses and unexpected textures, he positions himself as a bonafide star. The new project redefines him. Don't Box Me In is the perfect origin point for newfound fans for the OVO act.

"2 Mazza" - Smiley Ft. Drake

