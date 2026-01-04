Adin Ross Calls Wack 100 As Glasses Malone & Joe Budden Defend Doechii

Like many rising superstars in hip-hop's history, Doechii is getting a lot of love, but also a lot of hate. Adin Ross in particular has been an outspoken media voice against her, questioning her intelligence, credentials, and authenticity. This has led to a lot of backlash from folks like Glasses Malone, which led Ross to call Wack 100 to address the situation as a fellow Los Angeles native alongside Malone. But other hip-hop media figures like Joe Budden are on Glasses' side.

Basically, the L.A. rapper called out the streamer for his constant attacks on the TDE signee, threatening to take things to a physical level for his disrespect. "They're threatening me," Adin told Wack, as caught by Adin Reports on Twitter. The music executive responded by dismissing Glasses Malone's colleague as irrelevant and said he would call Glasses to settle things.

However, Malone responded by basically saying that neither Wack 100 nor anyone else could stop him from doing what he wants to do. "I know your people... Stop disrespecting that f***ing lady. You can make all the content. I'm going to get next to you... All I ask you to do is respect that Black lady. Do your job, make your content, stop calling this lady out her name," he expressed, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "Yes, call her music wack. That's your job. Do your f***ing job. Stop calling this Black lady a b***h and all that s**t."

Did Doechii Diss Adin Ross?

Joe Budden agrees; he doesn't like Adin Ross. He recently chimed in on the whole situation during his podcast, albeit slightly indirectly. Budden doesn't seem to want to give Ross the satisfaction of naming him in his content.

"I do want to say, I'm rooting for Glasses Malone to get all the Crips together to beat up homeboy," he expressed, as caught by Adin Updates on Twitter. "I am. Sorry. 'Cause I think that's who she was talking to in the song. She was talking to little f***ity-f**k. He said a bunch of bulls**t. It's disgusting. And then there was some back and forth after she put the song out. I like Glasses Malone saying what he said. Hopefully he meant it."