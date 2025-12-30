Doechii Confronts Industry Plant Rumors On New Song With SZA

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Doechii performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Today, Doechii surprised her supporters with a new song and accompanying music video featuring SZA, "girl, get up."

2025 has been a big year for Doechii, and recently, she decided to end it with a bang. Today (December 30), she dropped a new song with SZA, "girl, get up." On it, she shuts down long-running rumors that she's an industry plant, making it clear that's not the case.

"All that industry plant sh*t whack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats / You suck every rap n***a d*ck from the back / But what's the agenda when the it girl Black?" she raps.

This isn't the first time Doechii has shut down industry plant allegations, however. She also seemingly set the record straight during her acceptance speech for Woman Of The Year at the Billboard Women In Music event back in March. At the time, she attributed her success to God, hard work, and a solid team of women behind her.

Doechii Denies Being An Industry Plant

"I want everybody to hear me clearly when I say, it is not a button, it is our brain," she declared. "It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it is our vulnerability. It's not an agenda, it’s God. While I may be the one front and center who's rapping and singing and performing, I am not doing this alone. There are brilliant, savvy women on my personal and label team standing alongside me."

During an interview with The Cut the month prior, Doechii suggested that the rumors could actually mean her career has taken a huge step in the right direction. According to her, these kinds of suspicions tend to arise when the general public isn't familiar with an artist's earlier work.

"Once you get any conspiracies around your career," she explained. "That’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right."

"When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious," she also added. "I'm pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from."

