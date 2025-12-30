girl, get up - Song by Doechii & SZA

Doechii has been one of the biggest rising stars in the music world over the past couple of years. At this year's Grammys, she won for Best Rap Album, and she even got to perform at some of the biggest festivals in the world. Today, she joined forces with SZA for a new song called "girl, get up." SZA is on the hook with this one, where she delivered some truly incredible vocals, as always. Meanwhile, Doechii raps about her rise to fame and everything she has had to endure this year. She even takes aim at the industry plant accusations, which have followed her ever since her breakout year. It's a dope song, and one that helps Doechii end out the year in style.