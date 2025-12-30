girl, get up - Song by Doechii & SZA

BY Alexander Cole 130 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
doechii-sza doechii-sza
Doechii and SZA have joined forces on a last-minute song for 2025 that feels like a victory lap for all that Doechii has accomplished.

Doechii has been one of the biggest rising stars in the music world over the past couple of years. At this year's Grammys, she won for Best Rap Album, and she even got to perform at some of the biggest festivals in the world. Today, she joined forces with SZA for a new song called "girl, get up." SZA is on the hook with this one, where she delivered some truly incredible vocals, as always. Meanwhile, Doechii raps about her rise to fame and everything she has had to endure this year. She even takes aim at the industry plant accusations, which have followed her ever since her breakout year. It's a dope song, and one that helps Doechii end out the year in style.

Release Date: December 30, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from girl, get up

All that industry plant shit whack
I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats
You suck every rap n***a dick form the back
But what's the agenda when the it girl black?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals Original Content Who Is Doechii? The "Persuasive" Hitmaker 3.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.7K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Doechii Says Doubts About The Intellect Of Hip-Hop Are “Rooted In Racism” 1.9K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Doechii Explains How SZA Inspired Her To Break Up With Her Ex-Boyfriend 1201
Comments 0