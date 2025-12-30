Doechii & SZA Surprise Fans With New Music Video, "Girl, Get Up"

Doechii has teamed up with SZA for a new song titled "girl, get up," for which they both starred in a music video directed by James Mackel. The collaboration comes after they made appearances at Top Dawg Entertainment’s annual Christmas concert, earlier this month.

The new video kicks off with Doechii dancing on a yacht while rapping her verse. "Life is but a dream for a dark skin bi*tch like me / Life gets dark when you're dark like me / Times get hard when the heart gets big / Mouths get fed when your ass this thick," she raps.

From there, SZA comes in silhouetted to perform a chorus loaded with beautiful vocals. "I be in the back, levitatin' / Do 'em any day, shoo and leave me, girl, get up / Pickin' on non-confrontation / F*ck a limitation, lеave me, girl, get up," she sings.

Doechii Industry Plant Accusations

Much of the early attention on "girl, get up" is getting placed on Doechii's second verse. After SZA's chorus, Doechii addresses the industry plant accusations she's dealt with since her career popped off in 2024. She raps: "All that industry plant sh*t whack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats / You suck every rap n***a d*ck form the back / But what's the agenda when the it girl black?"

Fans in the comments section of the music video on YouTube are loving the track. "Not Doechii and SZA surprise dropping like they didn’t just rearrange my brain chemistry real quick," one user wrote. "This song has no business being this good." Another asked: "Doechii, my mother my icon does this mean we’re getting a new album?!"

"Girl, get up" isn't the first time Doechii and SZA have worked together. They previously teamed up on the track, "Persuasive," back in 2022. While both were already popular at the time, Doechii and SZA have reached new heights in the time since. SZA recently co-headlined the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, while Doechii won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her project, Alligator Bites Never Heal.