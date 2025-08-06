Doechii To Join Kendrick Lamar In Australia For His "Grand National Tour"

BY Cole Blake 200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
With SZA unable to join him in Australia, Kendrick Lamar previously announced ScHoolboy Q as another opener for those shows.

Doechii will be joining Kendrick Lamar on his Grand National tour for two new dates in Australia. The stadium shows will take place in Melbourne and Sydney on December 4 and December 11. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 11.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the news. "Shes about to kill it and have twitter rolling racist bs at her like they have been since she broke out," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Kurrco. Another added: "Anxiety is an annoying song but her actual music is basically just pure poetry. I’m not listening to it, but its not bad."

Others accused Doechii of being an industry plant. "Man we don’t care bout neither one of these mfs. Kendrick was relevant for a quick week feeding off Drake and this other gurl just getting fed down our throats…" one hater posted. Another wrote: "The two ppl with more bots than fans unite."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Warns TDE Against Botting Doechii's Streams With Megan Thee Stallion Comparison

Doechii Industry Plant Accusations

Doechii has been dealing with accusations of being an industry plant since her meteoric rise in 2024. She previously addressed the drama during an interview with The Cut back in February. "Once you get any conspiracies around your career," Doechii explained at the time. "That’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right."

"When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious," Doechii further told the outlet. "I'm pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from." 

Lamar and SZA are currently co-headlining the Grand National tour with more shows lined up through October, before Lamar heads to Australia. With SZA unable to join him on that leg of the tour, Lamar previously announced that ScHoolboy Q will be opening for him on the shows as well. In other news, MTV announced that Lamar is up for 10 honors at the 2025 Video Music Awards, earlier this week.

Read More: Doechii Announces Upcoming Tour, "Live From The Swamp," With JT As A Surprise Guest In Lollapalooza 2025 Set

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2024 Give Her FlowHers Presented By Live Nation Music Doechii Has Interesting Response To Question About Joining Kendrick Lamar & SZA On Tour 7.1K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference Music Kendrick Lamar Adds Even More Dates To His "Grand National Tour" 7.0K
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Kendrick Lamar Breaks Instagram Silence To Praise TDE Star Doechii 4.2K
kendrick lamar Music Kendrick Lamar & Doechii The Main Attractions For Upcoming Split Milk Festival 2.2K
Comments 1