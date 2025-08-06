Doechii will be joining Kendrick Lamar on his Grand National tour for two new dates in Australia. The stadium shows will take place in Melbourne and Sydney on December 4 and December 11. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 11.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the news. "Shes about to kill it and have twitter rolling racist bs at her like they have been since she broke out," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Kurrco. Another added: "Anxiety is an annoying song but her actual music is basically just pure poetry. I’m not listening to it, but its not bad."

Others accused Doechii of being an industry plant. "Man we don’t care bout neither one of these mfs. Kendrick was relevant for a quick week feeding off Drake and this other gurl just getting fed down our throats…" one hater posted. Another wrote: "The two ppl with more bots than fans unite."

Doechii Industry Plant Accusations

Doechii has been dealing with accusations of being an industry plant since her meteoric rise in 2024. She previously addressed the drama during an interview with The Cut back in February. "Once you get any conspiracies around your career," Doechii explained at the time. "That’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right."

"When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious," Doechii further told the outlet. "I'm pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from."