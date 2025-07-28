DJ Akademiks Warns TDE Against Botting Doechii's Streams With Megan Thee Stallion Comparison

Roskilde Festival 2025
ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 04: Doechii performs on stage at Roskilde Festival 2025 on July 04, 2025 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks isn't buying into the authenticity of how successful Doechii's streaming numbers have become over the last year.

DJ Akademiks went off on Top Dawg Entertainment during a recent livestream, accusing the record label of using bots to artificially boost the streaming numbers for Doechii. The "Anxiety" rapper has been on a meteoric rise over the last year.

"This is utterly ridiculous," Akademiks said while showing a post comparing Doechii and Eminem's monthly streams. "So, you're telling me, not Nicki Minaj, not Drake, not Lil Wayne, not none of these n****s. Doechii? Oh hell no. Kojo, you got to turn the botting down. You gotta stop it. I'm giving a really stark warning to TDE. Y'all are about to ruin a good artist. I'm not saying she's trash, but the moment you make fans feel like they didn't pick her, and y'all are doing it so abundantly clear right now. Y'all are pushing her so wild. Fans are gonna do everything in their power to reject her because they're gonna call her an industry plant."

From there, he brought up Megan Thee Stallion: "Y'all gonna Megan Thee Stallion her. Not with controversy but Megan Thee Stallion her where people are just gonna hate her because they're gonna think nothing she's doing is organic. And, she's gonna make some good music. You're gonna ruin this artist. Y'all got to stop botting her."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Sending Bots To His Comments

Doechii ONE Musicfest Lineup

DJ Akademiks' rant comes as Doechii is continuing to dominate the music industry. On Monday, ONE Musicfest in Atlanta announced that she'll be serving as a headliner at the event in October. Other headliners include Future, The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris & Friends, as well as a reunion of the Dungeon Family.

In addition to the streams, Doechii won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her project, Alligator Bites Never Heal. That album peaked inside the top 10 of the Billboard 200. In 2025, Billboard recognized her with Woman of the Year at their Women in Music event. She's recently collaborated with Tyler, the Creator and Westside Gunn, among others.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Peddles Theory About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Stream-Botting Amid Drake Beef

