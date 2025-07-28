DJ Akademiks went off on Top Dawg Entertainment during a recent livestream, accusing the record label of using bots to artificially boost the streaming numbers for Doechii. The "Anxiety" rapper has been on a meteoric rise over the last year.

"This is utterly ridiculous," Akademiks said while showing a post comparing Doechii and Eminem's monthly streams. "So, you're telling me, not Nicki Minaj, not Drake, not Lil Wayne, not none of these n****s. Doechii? Oh hell no. Kojo, you got to turn the botting down. You gotta stop it. I'm giving a really stark warning to TDE. Y'all are about to ruin a good artist. I'm not saying she's trash, but the moment you make fans feel like they didn't pick her, and y'all are doing it so abundantly clear right now. Y'all are pushing her so wild. Fans are gonna do everything in their power to reject her because they're gonna call her an industry plant."

From there, he brought up Megan Thee Stallion: "Y'all gonna Megan Thee Stallion her. Not with controversy but Megan Thee Stallion her where people are just gonna hate her because they're gonna think nothing she's doing is organic. And, she's gonna make some good music. You're gonna ruin this artist. Y'all got to stop botting her."

Doechii ONE Musicfest Lineup

DJ Akademiks' rant comes as Doechii is continuing to dominate the music industry. On Monday, ONE Musicfest in Atlanta announced that she'll be serving as a headliner at the event in October. Other headliners include Future, The Roots with Mary J. Blige, Ludacris & Friends, as well as a reunion of the Dungeon Family.