Janet Jackson And J. Cole Rock The Stage At The ONE Musicfest: Watch

Since 2010, one of the central hubs of hip-hop has played host for the ONE Musicfest. Atlanta, Georgia was buzzing this past weekend for the truly special two-day event. The list of performers was announced in mid-July and it was a stacked roster. The headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, Brent Faiyaz, Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Janet Jackson. Even though there was tons of talent on centerstage on October 28 and October 29, Janet is one to focus on.

One of the biggest storylines around the rap community this year is that we are now 50 years deep. It has been an incredible run for the genre and it has seen plenty of evolution since its inception. What better way for the ONE Musicfest planners to celebrate this industry milestone? On top of that, the fact that it took place in Atlanta of all places, only added to the aura of it all.

Read More: Brent Faiyaz & Mariah The Scientist Take Over Our New “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Janet Jackson And J. Cole Get The Crowd Going

As we mentioned, Janet Jackson was one of the big names to perform. It was great to see Janet be a part of this. To help commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, she brought out a special surprise guest. According to HipHopDX J. Cole joined her onstage after she was getting the crowd into it. Together they played their 2015 collaborative track "No Sleeep." The fans were thoroughly pleased with it in the Instagram comments. One says, "How Fly is that🔥🔥🔥" Another goes, "Such a dope show. Omg wore me OUT 😂🔥"

What are your initial thoughts on Janet Jackson and J. Cole performing at the ONE Music Fest together? Do you remember this collaboration back in 2015? Was this the best music festival in 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Janet Jackson and J. Cole, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Ice Spice Flashes Crowd In Betty Boop Costume’s Itty Bitty Red Dress: Watch

[Via]