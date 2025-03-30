Doechii Seemingly Combats Industry Plant Shade During Billboard Woman Of The Year Speech

Sadly, people can't see someone like Doechii succeed without immediately bringing them down to Earth. The Tampa native has faced a lot of accusations of botting, industry plant pushes, and other alleged manipulations to make her a superstar. No proof of any of this has emerged at press time, but the spiteful narrative continues from people who can't just leave the artists they don't like alone. Fortunately, none of this has stopped her from forging her path forward and enjoying the fruits of her hard work. The TDE lyricist seemingly addressed this speculation during her acceptance speech for Woman Of The Year at the Billboard Women In Music event in Inglewood, California on Saturday (March 29).

"I want everybody to hear me clearly when I say, it is not a button, it is our brain," Doechii remarked onstage. "It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it is our vulnerability. It's not an agenda, it’s God. While I may be the one front and center who's rapping and singing and performing, I am not doing this alone. There are brilliant, savvy women on my personal and label team standing alongside me."

Of course, it's entirely possible the ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL femcee referred to something else with this comment. After all, Doechii often addresses larger issues via her speeches, such as recent advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and respect while accepting the GLAAD Media award for outstanding musical artist. So perhaps we and other folks read too deeply into this, but nevertheless, it wouldn't be the first time she clapped back at this presumptuous and often toxic narrative. The 26-year-old also thanked her many female teammates by name, including DJ Miss Milan and Jayda Love.

The bright side of these dismissive industry plant accusations is that you will only find them from terminally online fans, not her artistic peers. Tyler, The Creator recently took a moment in his latest Nardwuar interview to praise Doechii and her "alien" talent. With many more artists celebrating her success and craft, we can't wait for what her debut studio album will bring both creatively and topically, whether solo or with collaborators.