Doechii Claps Back At Haters Who Claim She's An "Industry Plant"

BY Elias Andrews 20 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The TDE star took the accusation as a compliment.

Doechii really hit it big in 2024. The rapper hit paydirt with her debut project on TDE, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The mixtape was praised by fans and critics alike, and won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Doechii also scored major co-signs from the likes of Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar. She is the newly minted star of the moment, which has led to some fans crying foul. There's been some who've accused Doechii of being an industry plant, and benefiting from manufactured label buzz. Well, she's responded to this criticism.

The rapper actually took the industry plant accusations in stride. She told The Cut that the theory she has been boosted by a label means she is connecting on a level few of her peers are. "Once you get any conspiracies around your career," Doechii explained. "That’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right." The rapper also took the time to point out that she's been making music for a while. She already had two mixtapes and two EPs under her belt when she signed to TDE. Alligator Bites Never Heal simply exposed her to more people.

Read More: Azealia Banks Dubs Doechii "DEI Hire" In Scathing Twitter Rant

How Long Has Doechii Been Making Music?

"When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious," Doechii told the outlet. "I'm pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from." She credits her ascension to stardom with her increased confidence as an artist. When she started making music in 2016, Doechii admits she was unsure of herself. The more work she put in, though, the better she got at expressing herself through song. She even likened the process to exercising, and her writing akin to using a muscle over and over again.

"You try things little by little, and then eventually those risks get bigger and bigger and bigger," she told Rolling Out. "You trust yourself, you build a confidence and that’s kind of how you establish who you are." Doechii also noted that her skills as a performer have improved since releasing her first mixtape, Coven Music Session, Vol. 1 in 2019. "I like writing by myself, and then I love to perform," she explained. "And I do all of this for the moment that I’m on stage. It means a lot to me." It seems to mean a lot to listeners around the world, as well.

Read More: Doechii Is A Bona Fide TV Star In New Music Video For "Denial Is A River"

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Tommy Hilfiger - Arrivals - September 2024 New York Fashion Week Music Doechii Confirms That Her Debut Studio Album Is Coming In 2025 1334
2024 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 Music Doechii Surprises Fans By Unveiling Her New Male Alter Ego Richardo 1320
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Music Kendrick Lamar Breaks Instagram Silence To Praise TDE Star Doechii 4.1K
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet Music TDE Drops Release Date For Doechii Mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal" 1279