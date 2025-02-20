Doechii Claps Back At Haters Who Claim She's An "Industry Plant"

Doechii really hit it big in 2024. The rapper hit paydirt with her debut project on TDE, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The mixtape was praised by fans and critics alike, and won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Doechii also scored major co-signs from the likes of Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar. She is the newly minted star of the moment, which has led to some fans crying foul. There's been some who've accused Doechii of being an industry plant, and benefiting from manufactured label buzz. Well, she's responded to this criticism.

The rapper actually took the industry plant accusations in stride. She told The Cut that the theory she has been boosted by a label means she is connecting on a level few of her peers are. "Once you get any conspiracies around your career," Doechii explained. "That’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right." The rapper also took the time to point out that she's been making music for a while. She already had two mixtapes and two EPs under her belt when she signed to TDE. Alligator Bites Never Heal simply exposed her to more people.

How Long Has Doechii Been Making Music?

"When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious," Doechii told the outlet. "I'm pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from." She credits her ascension to stardom with her increased confidence as an artist. When she started making music in 2016, Doechii admits she was unsure of herself. The more work she put in, though, the better she got at expressing herself through song. She even likened the process to exercising, and her writing akin to using a muscle over and over again.