Doechii Recalls Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts Amid Intense Bullying

Doechii says she battled with suicidal thoughts when she was younger as she dealt with bullying in the sixth grade. She reflected on the experience and how she got through it during a new interview with The Cut. She began by explaining that God told her to write down the phrase “I am Doechii.”

“I don’t want to get super-dark,” she prefaced, “I was getting bullied so bad that I was thinking about killing myself. I realized, Oh, f*ck, I’m gonna kill myself and then I’m gonna be the only one dead. The bullies aren’t gonna be with me, and everything they said is not coming with me either. I would just be gone." From there, she exclaimed: “And then I was like, F*ck that! F*ck that sh*t! I’m not going for that! And this wash of peace came over me, and I received ‘I am Doechii.’ But it was more like this feeling of — I made a choice, a decision. I am the most important character in this movie. This is my motherf*cking movie.”

Doechii's "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

The interview with The Cut comes after Doechii's third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. She dropped the project back in August with a sole guest feature from Kuntfetish. It peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200, but helped her earn Grammy nominations for Best New Artist as well as Best Rap Performance with the song, "Nissan Altima," on top of the Rap Album win. It's quick success has led to fans accusing her of being an industry plant.