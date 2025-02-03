Doechii Celebrates Her Grammy With "NoseBleeds"

Doechii says, "Oh, yeah, it ain't over m*thaf*ckas," with the release of her new song, "NoseBleeds," after winning Best Rap Album at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (Feb 2). The new track was released immediatley following the end of the Grammy Awards. Doechii would be presented her award by Cardi B, a former winner of Best Rap Album with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Doechii wastes no time popping her collar on the new song as she address her rivals with aggressive bars.

She raps with a venomous flow as she gloats about her undeniable greatness with no signs of slowing down. Fans would celebrate the new track immediately. One user commented, "Obsessed with the concept of Doechii having a folder for 'Songs if I win the Grammys" and "Songs if I don't." Another commented, "The absolute confidence in this woman for knowing she would win is inspiring this was always going to drop tonight."

Doechii won a Grammy for her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The project includes the hit songs "Denial is a River," "Nissan Altima," and "Boiled Peanuts." The new song is only the beginning for the rising star in 2025. She accomplished one of the biggest accolades of her career so far on Sunday. Fans have anticipated the rap star to hit the road with Kendrick Lamar and SZA this April.

"NoseBleeds" - Doechii

Quotable Lyrics: