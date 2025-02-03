Doechii Wins Best Rap Album At The Grammys For "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

BY Alexander Cole
Doechii's big year has culminated in a big win.

Doechii has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the last year and when it comes to female rap, there is no doubt that she is the future. Overall, her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal was a massive success with huge singles. Moreover, it allowed her to get put on festival stages while also being an awards show darling. She was nominated at the Grammys for Best Rap Album and she certainly had some steep competition heading into the event.

Other artists nominated in her category were Eminem, Common, Pete Rock, Future, Metro Boomin, J. Cole, and even Eminem. However, Doechii was the one to come away with the win, despite being surrounded by huge legends. It was yet another piece of validation showing that she really is the artist of the future. It should also be noted that she is nominated for Best New Artist and should absolutely be one of the favorites to win in that category now that she has a major album category under her belt.

Doechii Wins Big At The Grammys

So what is next for Doechii after all of this? Well, she is expected to drop her debut album this year, and we're sure that is going to be massive. The anticipation for the album is mounting and this Grammy is going to propel her to new heights. She is also set to perform at some point this evening, and that is going to be a major moment in the telecast. Needless to say, Doechii may just be one of the biggest winners, even if she only takes home one or two pieces of hardware.

Overall, rap fans should be excited about this win for Doechii. After all, she is someone very deserving of the moment. Her lyrical abilities are top tier and so are her flows. She has the IT factor and that is going to take her a long way for years to come.

