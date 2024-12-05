Doechii Thanks MF DOOM & Solange For Inspiring Her Stephen Colbert Performance

Doechii performed her two hit songs, “Boiled Peanuts” and “Denial is a River," during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night. The tracks stem from her acclaimed 2024 mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii discussed how she choreographed the performance in a post on X (formerly Twitter) afterward.
"I felt heavily inspired by the lineage of Hip Hop and how it contributes to who I am today," she wrote. "This is my first self choreographed performance and one of the most important things I wanted to highlight was my connection to black women through Hip Hop. With the help of hair artist Malcom Marquez, we were able to make this symbolic art performance come to life in just a short week."
Doechii Performs During "Alligator Bites Never Heal" Tour
Doechii also cited Carlota Guerrero, Solange, and MF DOOM as inspirations for the performance. "This is my take on the future of Hip Hop. This is blackness. This is luxury. This is history. Thank you to the @colbertlateshow team for having us on your show! And thank you to my true fans for always showing up to every performance and sharing my music. SWAMP4L," she further wrote. Fans have been showing plenty of love for the performance in her replies on social media.
Doechii Performs During "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
Doechii dropped Alligator Bites Never Heal back in August to critical acclaim. It's currently up for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with the lead single, "Nissan Altima," competing for Best Rap Performance. Additionally, Doechii earned a nomination for Best New Artist for the success of the project. Check out Doechii's full performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below.
