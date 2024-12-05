Doechii Thanks MF DOOM & Solange For Inspiring Her Stephen Colbert Performance

Doechii gave an impassioned performance of “Boiled Peanuts” and “Denial is a River" on the show.

Doechii performed her two hit songs, “Boiled Peanuts” and “Denial is a River," during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night. The tracks stem from her acclaimed 2024 mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii discussed how she choreographed the performance in a post on X (formerly Twitter) afterward.

"I felt heavily inspired by the lineage of Hip Hop and how it contributes to who I am today," she wrote. "This is my first self choreographed performance and one of the most important things I wanted to highlight was my connection to black women through Hip Hop. With the help of hair artist Malcom Marquez, we were able to make this symbolic art performance come to life in just a short week."

Read More: Doechii Poses Nearly Nude For Polaroid Photo Shoot With Muni Long

Doechii Performs During "Alligator Bites Never Heal" Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Recording artist Doechii performs during her "Alligator Bites Never Heal" tour at Center Stage Theater on November 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Doechii also cited Carlota Guerrero, Solange, and MF DOOM as inspirations for the performance. "This is my take on the future of Hip Hop. This is blackness. This is luxury. This is history. Thank you to the @colbertlateshow team for having us on your show! And thank you to my true fans for always showing up to every performance and sharing my music. SWAMP4L," she further wrote. Fans have been showing plenty of love for the performance in her replies on social media.

Doechii Performs During "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"