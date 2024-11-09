Ab-Soul Muses About Self-Confidence, Fame, & Expectations On Powerful Doechii Collab "I, Myself & Me"

Ab-Soul's whole mission was to embody the spirit of his late friend "Doe Burger," who tragically lost his life in 2021 on Soul Burger. It's the latest album from one of the longest tenured TDE members and in speaking with Billboard, he explains just how important Doe was and still is to him and this tape. "We were yin and yang in a lot of ways. I just really wanted to channel him the best I could to keep him with me. I say this often, but I don't know how I'm doing this without him. My only logical explanation is that he must be with me," Ab-Soul said. "This is an album I feel like he wanted me to make. He was a true tastemaker. I valued his opinion. A real artist in his own right. I just really hope he would be proud of it."
We think "Doe" would be ecstatic if he heard this, especially because Ab-Soul crushes it on his collaboration with Doechii, "I, Myself & Me." His non-related brother always wanted him to create more danceable tunes, which there are on Soul Burger. However, it still sticks true to Ab's roots with thought-provoking and detailed listening experiences. "I, Myself & Me" is one of those, with the California native spilling his pain and thoughts onto this powerful and emotional cut. He expresses a lot of self-doubt, stresses about the industry and its vices, and wrestles with the expectations laid upon him. However, perhaps through the spirit of "Doe Burger" he shows some signs of resiliency. It's maybe the best track of the week and one of the best of the year, so please spin it below.
"I, Myself & Me" - Ab-Soul & Doechii
Quotable Lyrics:
The camera flash I say wait
I won’t, I ain’t
Then the pressure build like construction sites and
I feel all reluctant like
Questioning what’s become of my life
D-dashing from all the noise and the lights