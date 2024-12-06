Doechii Has Interesting Response To Question About Joining Kendrick Lamar & SZA On Tour

What does Kendrick have up his sleeve?

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar has had a massive year. The Compton rapper went head-to-head with Drake, hosted his LA "Pop Out" show alongside several of his peers, and more. Late last month, he even dropped his new album GNX with zero notice, which has since been a huge success. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart with several songs from the album also climbing the ranks.

He went on to announce his upcoming "Grand National" co-headlining tour with SZA earlier this week. The duo is set to kick things off in April 2025 with a performance in Minneapolis before performing at 18 other stadiums across North America. They even recently announced a second date at Toronto's Rogers Centre, unsurprisingly resulting in some serious clowning for Drake. It looks like they may not be the only artists that lucky fans get to see on the tour, however, based on a new clip of Doechii.

Doechii Can't Help But Smile When Asked About Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

During her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy asked her about potentially joining Kendrick and SZA on the tour. She didn't exactly give a straight answer, but her immediate grin suggested it may not be completely off the table. "I have not met Kendrick, I don't know what Kendrick has up his sleeve," she explained. "I don't know what's to come, but I know that I am prepared to receive any opportunity that comes my way... But truly, I have no idea."

It appears as though it might be a minute before fans get any concrete answers. Regardless, this clip has gotten their hopes up. Doechii and Kendrick may not have met yet, according to her, but in October of this year, he broke his usual social media silence to praise her. He shared the cover of her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape, dubbing her "the hardest out."

