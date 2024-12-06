Kendrick Lamar Fans Literally Shed Tears Over His Astronomical Ticket Prices For SZA Tour

Sadly, we have to do a reality check for these hopeful concert-goers.

Kendrick Lamar will astonish a lot of fans in attendance for his "Grand National" stadium tour with SZA across major North American cities, but the duo is going to leave a lot of people out in the process. Moreover, demand for these shows is incredibly high, and paired with Ticketmaster's price-inflating demand policies and CashApp presale exclusivity, this makes for a situation in which tickets are now very expensive. Fans have shared their reactions online, and there's a lot of pessimistic reality checks and literally teared-up disillusionment to talk about. We completely understand both sides, although this shouldn't really come as much surprise all things considered.

After all, we're right in the middle of the hype cycle for Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX, plus whatever SZA has on the horizon with Lana. The Drake battle this year also really amped up excitement for these shows, and fans are reading perhaps too deeply into the second Toronto show that they added to the schedule. So this was always going to be an impossible tour to snag tickets for, as much as we'd love to live in a different reality.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Fans Are Crying Over Their Tour Ticket Prices And We Can't Blame Them

Still, it's amazing to see that Mr. "Taylor Made" and the singer who Taylor Swift snubbed last year at the Grammys are garnering Swiftie levels of demand and hype. Even if Kendrick Lamar and SZA can't really do much to make ticket-snagging easier for fans, we're confident that they will carry themselves with this responsibility in mind on stage. In the few months we have left until the "Grand National" trek kicks off, we have a Super Bowl halftime show to witness and probably more continued success for GNX – and hopefully Lana, if it does drop before or during the tour dates.

