Kendrick Lamar Adds Second Toronto Date To Tour Amidst Drake Feud

Another subliminal dig?

Kendrick Lamar is riding high right now. The rapper's album, GNX has received glowing reviews from fans and critics. He currently occupies seven of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. "Squabble Up" is the rapper's third number one single of 2024, and and fifth overall. He's currently gearing up for a new tour with SZA, Grand National, which is slated to cover most of the major cities in North America. Lamar decided to add some new tour dates, however, and the locations turned a few heads.

Kendrick Lamar added two new dates to his upcoming Grand National tour. One of these dates is in L.A., which makes complete sense. GNX is the most California-centric release of Lamar's career, so it would only be fair to give hometown fans another chance to see him. The other date, however will be in Drake's hometown of Toronto. We do not need to rehash the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud, as it has dominated most hip hop conversations this year. It's also helped to fuel two of Lamar's aforementioned number one singles.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Claims Drake Is Upset With His Kendrick Lamar Coverage

Lamar and SZA were originally slated to perform in Toronto on June 12 only. The duo will now put on an encore performance June 13. As fans have been quick to point out, these dates are right before Father's Day, which has been interpreted as another dig against Drake's allegedly bad parenting. There's little to support this theory. That said, the locations of these additional dates do feel intentional. Kendrick Lamar is nothing if not purposeful with his actions. It's hard to imagine he added dates to his hometown and his rival's hometown without realizing it would come off as a subtle flex.