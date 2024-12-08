Charlamagne Tha God Has Another Warning For Kendrick Lamar About Toronto Tour Dates

Charlamagne is worried about Kendrick performing in Drake's city.

Last week, Kendrick Lamar announced his co-headlining "Grand National" tour with SZA. The duo will kick things off with a performance in Minneapolis next April before performing at 18 other stadiums across North America. While their fans certainly can't wait to catch them live, not everyone expects the tour to go off without a hitch. During a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, for example, Charlamagne Tha God issued a warning about his scheduled stop in Drake's hometown of Toronto.

"All jokes aside, I don't think that's a good idea," he said of Kendrick performing in Toronto. "The reason I don't think it's a good idea, cuz Drake has proven that he is willing to let his white side flourish in ways that we can't even understand [...] The petition that he has filed against UMG proves that." Charlamagne didn't stop there, however. He went on, speculating that Drake and his crew could allegedly set Kendrick up to face legal issues when he gets to Canada.

Charlamagne Doesn't Think Kendrick Lamar Should Perform In Toronto

"I wouldn't go into a country where this guy is so beloved," he said. "It ain't got nothing to do with no street sh*t. He the type of dude that, what I'm seeing now? They'll put something in these guys' luggage or some sh*t like that, or detain them for some d*mb sh*t." This isn't the first advice Charlamagne Tha God has had for Kendrick about the tour, as he issued a similar warning last week on The Breakfast Club.