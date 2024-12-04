Kendrick Lamar Tops Billboard Canadian Albums Chart With “GNX”

Late last month, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans and critics alike by dropping his new album GNX. Rumors that the Compton rapper had something on the way had been brewing for months, but nonetheless, his supporters were taken off guard. Despite his lack of promotion, the project has already been a huge success. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sold 319K album-equivalent units in the U.S.
Now, it's reportedly topped the Billboard Canadian Albums chart as well, per the outlet. He didn't manage a No. 1 on the Canadian Hot 100, though his songs "Luther" and "Squabble Up" are sitting at second and third, respectively. This is far from the only exciting news about Kendrick, however. Earlier this week, he also announced his upcoming "Grand National" tour with SZA.
Kendrick Lamar's New Album Is A Success
The tour is scheduled to begin in April of next year and will see the duo perform at 19 stadiums across North America. This includes a stop at Toronto's Rogers Centre, which the Blue Jays' official X account promoted shortly after the announcement. Of course, this resulted in a fair bit of clowning for Drake, as social media users joked that his own city turned against him. During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God even theorized that Drake could allegedly try to intervene with the performance in some way.
"I don't think I would make that stop-- not because of no street stuff either," he said. "When you look at how petty Aubrey Graham is, who just filed a petition against UMG because of 'Not Like Us,' we know how connected Drake is in Toronto as far as with government officials and who else. They might just make life difficult for Kendrick on that level. Forget the street stuff. I'm talking about being detained. You can't even trust people at the airport. Who can you really trust in Toronto?"