Drake Roasted After Toronto Blue Jays Promote Kendrick Lamar’s Upcoming Tour

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors
Feb 4, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian rapper, songwriter, and actor Drake watches the action during the third quarter in a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre.The Brooklyn Nets won 109-93. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar is coming to Toronto in June.

It's been an undoubtedly successful year for Kendrick Lamar, and it looks like the hitmaker is not done yet. Earlier this week, he announced his "Grand National" tour, which is scheduled to begin in April of 2025. SZA will join him for the co-headlining tour, which will see them take over 19 stadiums across North America.

Of course, the big announcement has earned reactions from countless social media users, who can't wait to catch the duo live. The official Toronto Blue Jays X account even recently shared a post about their scheduled stop at Rogers Centre next June. Unsurprisingly, other users are out in full force with jokes about Drake being betrayed by his own city. While some think this is nothing but business as usual, others are clowning Drake, and calling this something else to add to Kendrick's already long list of wins.

Social Media Users Think Drake's Own City Betrayed Him With Kendrick Lamar Post

"Drake getting cooked by his own city," one Instagram user writes in WorldStar's comments section. "Incoming lawsuit against the team," someone else jokes. Other commenters aren't surprised. "They are paid to promote. It’s all business," one claims. "It’s not a shocker," another says. This isn't the only company to promote Kendrick Lamar and SZA's upcoming tour recently, however. Earlier this week, Universal Music Group (UMG) also shared the tour announcement on their official Instagram account. This came shortly after Drake decided to take legal action against the company over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He accused UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting the song and alleged that they could have prevented it from being released.

UMG quickly denied these allegations in a statement. "The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue," the statement reads in part. "We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns."

