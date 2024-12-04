Drake Roasted After Toronto Blue Jays Promote Kendrick Lamar’s Upcoming Tour

Kendrick Lamar is coming to Toronto in June.

It's been an undoubtedly successful year for Kendrick Lamar, and it looks like the hitmaker is not done yet. Earlier this week, he announced his "Grand National" tour, which is scheduled to begin in April of 2025. SZA will join him for the co-headlining tour, which will see them take over 19 stadiums across North America.

Of course, the big announcement has earned reactions from countless social media users, who can't wait to catch the duo live. The official Toronto Blue Jays X account even recently shared a post about their scheduled stop at Rogers Centre next June. Unsurprisingly, other users are out in full force with jokes about Drake being betrayed by his own city. While some think this is nothing but business as usual, others are clowning Drake, and calling this something else to add to Kendrick's already long list of wins.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Attempts To Explain Why Kendrick Lamar Landed On His Spotify Wrapped

Social Media Users Think Drake's Own City Betrayed Him With Kendrick Lamar Post

"Drake getting cooked by his own city," one Instagram user writes in WorldStar's comments section. "Incoming lawsuit against the team," someone else jokes. Other commenters aren't surprised. "They are paid to promote. It’s all business," one claims. "It’s not a shocker," another says. This isn't the only company to promote Kendrick Lamar and SZA's upcoming tour recently, however. Earlier this week, Universal Music Group (UMG) also shared the tour announcement on their official Instagram account. This came shortly after Drake decided to take legal action against the company over Kendrick's hit diss track "Not Like Us." He accused UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting the song and alleged that they could have prevented it from being released.