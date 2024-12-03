Top5 Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Performing In Canada With An Absurd Take

BYZachary Horvath51 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 58th Grammy Awards
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK
Kendrick announced his accompanying "GNX" tour earlier today.

On June 12, Kendrick Lamar will be performing GNX in Toronto, Canada at the Rogers Centre with SZA alongside him. When that day eventually arrives, it's going to be very interesting what sort of developments come out of that for obvious reasons. However, the juicy side stories are already rolling out today just hours after Lamar announced the Grand National Tour. Top5, a local Canadian rapper who's been team Drake all the way, has recently reacted to this grand reveal. He's made it abundantly clear how much he despises Lamar, and you could argue he might dislike him just as much as The Boy. His opinions on the Compton MC are almost always against the grain and this one is no different.

This Grand National trek is a stadium tour. Therefore, it's going to require a lot of security, perhaps medical personnel, and other forms of support. It's an essential thing for every concert venue to have, no matter how big or small the artist is. So, with that in mind, this take from Top5 will assuredly drive you nuts. He feels that he will start to have some respect for Kendrick Lamar if he doesn't have any sort of protection.

Read More: Best Comments On HotNewHipHop From The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Saga

Top5 Gets Roasted Over An Open Flame For His Kendrick Lamar Tweet

Writing on an Instagram Story post, he says, "I'll respect him if he comes with no police escort... 🤐" The internet has been quick to point out how asinine that request is. "Bro it's not a small show it's a f***ing stadium🤣🤣🤣 people are so ret****d," one X user replies. "Meanwhile drake got the Canadian military at his house😂" another points out.

At this point, it's a little difficult to take what Top5 says seriously, especially with how much he backs Drake. Kendrick supporters also made that a point of observation in their roast session. "DIS MF AINT GON DO S*** 😭😭 & HE KNOW DRAKE NEVER GON FEAT. HIM ON A ALBUM LIKE KENDRICK DID TO HIS HOMIES." It's going to be a major talking point next summer and this tour date couldn't come any sooner.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Review

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...