Top5 Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Performing In Canada With An Absurd Take

Kendrick announced his accompanying "GNX" tour earlier today.

On June 12, Kendrick Lamar will be performing GNX in Toronto, Canada at the Rogers Centre with SZA alongside him. When that day eventually arrives, it's going to be very interesting what sort of developments come out of that for obvious reasons. However, the juicy side stories are already rolling out today just hours after Lamar announced the Grand National Tour. Top5, a local Canadian rapper who's been team Drake all the way, has recently reacted to this grand reveal. He's made it abundantly clear how much he despises Lamar, and you could argue he might dislike him just as much as The Boy. His opinions on the Compton MC are almost always against the grain and this one is no different.

This Grand National trek is a stadium tour. Therefore, it's going to require a lot of security, perhaps medical personnel, and other forms of support. It's an essential thing for every concert venue to have, no matter how big or small the artist is. So, with that in mind, this take from Top5 will assuredly drive you nuts. He feels that he will start to have some respect for Kendrick Lamar if he doesn't have any sort of protection.

Top5 Gets Roasted Over An Open Flame For His Kendrick Lamar Tweet

Writing on an Instagram Story post, he says, "I'll respect him if he comes with no police escort... 🤐" The internet has been quick to point out how asinine that request is. "Bro it's not a small show it's a f***ing stadium🤣🤣🤣 people are so ret****d," one X user replies. "Meanwhile drake got the Canadian military at his house😂" another points out.