Joe Budden Surprisingly Comes To Drake's Defense After Co-Host Says He Couldn't Do A Stadium Tour

The Joe Budden Podcast was discussing Kendrick Lamar and SZA's tour announcement.

Just like the summer months, Kendrick Lamar is dominating the hip-hop world. Since the out-of-nowhere release of GNX almost two full weeks ago, he's been the hot topic once again. Ironically, Drake is also back in the mix, but not for the music he's putting out. Instead, this "round two" has become The Boy trying to get a legal win over "Not Like Us" while K. Dot is running the charts. Now, he's just revealed as of yesterday that he's going on a stadium tour with SZA for the project. The Grand National Tour will kick off in mid-April and run through mid-June. It's poised to be one of, if not the biggest tour, hip-hop or not.

Major cities throughout the 21 dates, the former TDE label mates will be hitting some legendary venues. Soldier Field in Chicago, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and the Rogers Centre in Toronto are just a few. It's going to be a massive undertaking, but many feel this will go on to be a major success. The Joe Budden Podcast crew is a group of people that are of that mindset too. In fact, they think Lamar is one of the few rappers who could pull a stadium tour off.

Joe Budden Supporting Drake!? No Way

It became a debate on the show of who else could, with the panel rattling off just a select few. Travis Scott, Eminem, and Kanye West were named. However, they did mention how Rihanna was a part of Em's trek. One name that was shockingly left off this list, though, was Drake. One of the co-hosts actually feels that he's incapable of doing so, despite the fact that he's proven he can pack stadiums in the past. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is a prime example.