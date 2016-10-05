Toronto Blue Jays
- MusicDrake Reps Toronto Sports On His Incredible New ChainThis new chain is perfect for sports fans in the 6.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarcus Stroman Channels 50 Cent Following Jay-Mets TradeStroman references 50's infamous first pitch after being traded home to NY.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBlue Jays Closer Roberto Osuna Arrested For Assaulting A WomanOsuna placed on administrative leave by MLB.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTeam USA Wins World Baseball Classic, Pitcher Marcus Stroman Named MVP"I'll be back in four years to defend the title."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsToronto Police Investigating Blue Jays Fan Who Threw Beer At Orioles OutfielderThe search is on. By Kyle Rooney