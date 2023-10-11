Drake Reps Toronto Sports On His Incredible New Chain

Drake is currently taking a victory lap after the release of his latest album, For All The Dogs. While the album might be getting mixed reviews right now, it is still going to sell extremely well. Furthermore, the artist just finished up his tour and he is set to take a few years off before dropping again. Overall, it has been a whirlwind time for him, and he understands that the time off is what is best for his health. It remains to be seen what Drizzy has in store for us, but no matter what, it is going to get a lot of attention.

Speaking of attention, it seems like the artist will be getting a lot of it thanks to his brand-new chain. If you were on social media last night, you probably saw this thing. Below, you can grab a good look at it, and overall, it is pretty glorious. Firstly, the main part of the pendant is the CN Tower. Subsequently, we get the Toronto Raptors logo and the Blue Jays logo hanging from the tower. Furthermore, at the back of the chain, there is a Toronto Maple Leafs logo. Unfortunately, if you are a Toronto FC or Argonauts fan, you will be disappointed.

Drake Gets A New Piece

Drake's fandom for Toronto sports has no boundaries. He is currently an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors and he is frequently at their games. This season, the team is looking to be exciting, especially with Gradey Dick joining the roster. We're sure the artist will be sitting courtside at plenty of games. Since Drizzy is taking time off, he will have the free time to go do so.

Let us know your thoughts on his brand-new chain, in the comments section below.

