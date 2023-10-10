Charlamagne Tha God Defends Drake Amid “For All The Dogs” Backlash

Charlamagne Tha God came to Drake's defense during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club amid backlash to his new album, For All The Dogs. Charlamagne says the project is on the same level as all of Drake's other work in recent years, leaving him confused as to the negative response.

"I do think the criticism is slightly unfair though because this is the same Drake music that he's been putting out for at least the last five, six years" he began. "What's the difference between this album and the album with 21 that he dropped last year." From there, DJ Envy argued that it's a difference of opinion by generations with younger fans liking the project.

Charlamagne At The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Charlamagne At The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Afterward, Charlamagne continued: "By the way, he's not going through anything that no artist of his stature has not gone through. Not even an artist of his stature, anybody who's been in the position that he's been in consistently winning for so long, there's always a point in time where people get tired of seeing you win. So they take any opportunity because this album is not as bad as y'all making it out to be."

Perhaps the most vocal voice to criticize Drake's newest album is Joe Budden. After Budden accused him of "rapping for the children," Drake fired back in a fiery Instagram post calling him a failed rapper. He wrote: “@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…”

