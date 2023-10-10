Drake Becomes The First Rapper To Hit 80 Million Spotify Listeners

Drake's new album For All The Dogs came out over the weekend and it's been thoroughly dissected by listeners since then. The album is expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 this week with over 4 times more than its closest competition. Consequently iIf the projected sales figures hold the album will be the 4th highest debuting project of 2023. It only trails Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time, Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and narrowly behind Travis Scott's UTOPIA.

Drake is also expected to dominate the Hot 100 with his new album. He's expected to have much of the top 20 and almost the entire top 10 all to himself. Additionally, two different tracks from the project "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, and "IDGAF" with Yeat are currently competing to debut at the top spot on the Hot 100. Consequently that monumental commercial success translated to an impressive uptick in Spotify listeners as well. Drizzy became the first rapper ever to hit 80 million monthly listeners on the platform. He currently sits as the third most-listened-to artist in the world behind only Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Defends Drake Amid “For All The Dogs” Backlash

Drake's Newest Major Spotify Achievement

Joe Budden had a reaction to For All The Dogs that Drake didn't take kindly to and as a result, they started a beef. Subsequently, Drizzy clapped back at Budden for failing as a rapper and switching to other mediums in an Instagram post over the weekend. An impressive amount of fellow celebrities have come to his defense. Kai Cenat, Stephen A Smith, and even Budden's former co-host Mal came down on the rapper's side.

One person who didn't hold back their Drake criticism was Azealia Banks. The rapper took a pretty unflinching approach to her clap back. She told Drizzy he didn't have the right to critique anyone on rap success. What do you think of Drake being the first rapper to hit 80 million monthly listeners on Spotify? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake’s New Hair Clips Copy ASAP Rocky’s, According To Fans

[Via]