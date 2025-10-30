Drake Hilariously Taunts Shohei Ohtani & The Dodgers As The Blue Jays Take World Series Lead

You have to imagine that Drake is a little more invested in this World Series matchup given that it is his Jays are going up against LA.

The Toronto Blue Jays got back to the World Series for the first time since 1993. That year, they would go on to win their second consecutive championship. They ousted some tough opponents in the Yankees and Mariners to get back this year, and now, the Jays are on the doorstep of securing their third ever title.

Heading into this matchup with the stacked Dodgers, they were viewed as pretty big underdogs. But they have proven themselves to be far from a pushover. After losing a heartbreaking Game 3 that went 18 innings, the visiting Blue Jays have taken Game 4 and 5 in pretty convincing fashion.

With the World Series lead in hand and the team headed back home to the Rogers Centre, Drake is on cloud nine right now. Not only could his squad cap off an amazing run as soon as tomorrow, but it would also be a "round three" victory, so to speak against Kendrick Lamar.

We can already hear the groans, but we are only half-joking here. It's a silly angle for sure, but with Drake being Drake, we assume he would be even happier if the Jays could get this done against L.A.

But that aside, The Boy is happy as he could be for this baseball club and he's rubbing the Dodgers' noses in it.

Drake ICEMAN
drake
Image via Drake on Instagram
drake
Image via Drake on Instagram

Caught by TMZ, he hopped on his Instagram Story to taunt the Jays' foe, but namely Shohei Ohtani. The pitcher and hitter, who's had a great postseason overall, has struggled mightily in these last two losses. In seven at bats, he's hitless with four strikeouts.

Drake made sure to highlight one of those from the Jays Game 5 win last night. "Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol," he captioned an image of Ohtani swinging in the dirt. Ever the troll, the 6ix God also shared a funny modeling photo of the MVP with the caption, "ONE MORE!!!!!!!"

It's sure to be an incredible atmosphere back in Toronto for Game 6 and a possible Game 7 if needed.

The Boy also has to be feeling good because there's exciting things going on musically for him, too. He's preparing to drop ICEMAN sometime soon, potentially before year's end. He hasn't announced a release date yet, but Johnny Manziel has been doing the hinting for him.

Last week, a day before Drake's birthday, she typed this caption for his IG carousel. "Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012, got backdoored for a 20 ball. Hopped on a jet to South Beach and tried my best to burn the city down. Caught a flight down to the Bahamas because it’s Iceman time and the baccarat tables were calling my name. He concludes, "Back to South beach for my dogs birthday, ended up at Booby Trap. Been a month for the books and we still got 9 days left."

Manziel did previously say that we should expect it by late October, early November, so we will see what happens there.

