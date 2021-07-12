Shohei Ohtani
- SportsShohei Ohtani Signs $700M Deal With Dodgers, Largest Contract In Baseball HistoryOhtani has found a new home on the other side of Los Angeles.By Ben Mock
- SportsShohei Ohtani Reaches Historic Two-Way Player MilestoneShohei Ohtani is continuing to make history.By Ben Mock
- SportsShohei Ohtani Makes History With Two BlundersShohei Ohtani made history for all the wrong reasons. By Tyler Reed
- SportsStephen A. Smith Apologizes For "Insensitive & Regrettable" Remarks About Shohei OhtaniThe sports commentator caught major backlash for criticizing the Angels pitcher for not being able to speak English.By Erika Marie
- SportsStephen A. Smith Torn To Shreds After Xenophobic Shohei Ohtani RantMany are taking issue with what Stephen A. Smith had to say about Shohei Ohtani.By Alexander Cole