Shohei Ohtani Reveals Identity Of His Wife

Shohei Ohtani has revealed that his wife is former pro basketball player Mamiko Tanaka. Ohtani arrived at the Dodgers' spring training with the news that he had "recently married someone" in his home country of Japan. However, he did not reveal the identity of his wife until now. Ohtani posted a photo of the pair as they boarded a plane to South Korea for the Dodgers' season opener.

Tanaka played for Waseeda University and later for the Fujitsu Red Wave in Japan's pro league. However, she stepped away from professional basketball last year, leading many fans to speculate that she had gotten married or was otherwise focusing on her personal life.

Shohei Ohtani Signs $700M Deal With Dodgers, Largest Contract In Baseball History

Meanwhile, Ohtani, baseball's superstar, has signed a 10-year, $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal is the largest in the history of baseball. Furthermore, it brings an end to the understated and surprisingly quiet sweepstakes for the most sought-after free agent in baseball. "I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world," Ohtani wrote after the deal was announced.

Furthermore, Ohtani's deal eclipses the previous record nearly by over $250M. The previous mark was $426.5M, set by Mike Trout's 12-year deal with the Angels. "This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player. Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organization. He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success. Shohei and I want to thank all the organizations that reached out to us for their interest and respect. Especially the wonderful people we got to know even better as this process unfolded. We know fans, media and the entire industry had a high degree of interest in this process, and we want to express our appreciation for their passion and their consideration as it played out," Ohtani's agent said in a statement.

