Baby Mama Of Tim Anderson Celebrates MLB Veteran's New Contract, Fans Are Split On How To Feel

Dejah Laney, the influencer best known as being the mistress and baby mama of MLB player Tim Anderson, was seen openly celebrating the player's new contract on Instagram. Laney posted a picture of Anderson to her Instagram story along with a champagne bottle emoji, a heart emoji, and a pinata emoji. Earlier this week, Anderson signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Marlins.

However, fans couldn't decide whether they wanted to support or shade Dejah for the post. "Dejah is definitely wrong, but I want people to start holding him accountable too. That man just got Dejah a house, a masarati truck, and a SHOP to do hair. It's starting to look like that's BOTH of their man, no shade," one person reasoned. "The fact that you know this man has a wife but always coming to us (social media) when he disregards you. As if we’re supposed to show you grace and sympathize. Girl, go to hell. 😂," countered another.

However, Anderson isn't the only athlete having problems with vocal baby mamas. Late last year, Tyreek Hill was reportedly named as the father of a third child born in 2023. The news came a week after a pair of paternity suits filed by women who claim that Hill currently pays them $2500 a month for the upkeep of children they had with him who were born this year. Little is known about the third woman he reportedly had a child with. However, she has not at this time filed a paternity suit like Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker.

Lackner, a travel influencer, came forward with claims that Hill had gotten her pregnant in January of this year before giving birth in February. Baker originally came forward in May. However, unlike Lackner, Baker does not have a prior paternity test that allegedly proves that Hill is the father. Furthermore, Hill has sought to have both women's suits dismissed as neither woman currently lives in the state of Florida.

