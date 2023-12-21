Tyreek Hill Allegedly Named As Father Of Third Child Born This Year

Tyreek Hill has reportedly been named as the father of a third child born this year. The news comes a week after a pair of paternity suits filed by women who claim that Hill currently pays them $2500 a month for the upkeep of children they had with him that were born this year. Little is known about the third woman he reportedly had a child with. However, she has not at this time filed a paternity suit like Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker.

Lackner, a travel influencer, came forward with claims that Hill had gotten her pregnant in January of this year before giving birth in February. Baker originally came forward in May. However, unlike Lackner, Baker does not have a prior paternity test that allegedly proves that Hill is the father. Furthermore, Hill has sought to have both women's suits dismissed as neither woman currently lives in the state of Florida.

History Becomes Harder For Tyreek Hill

Elsewhere, Hill's quest to become the NFL's first 2000-yard receiver became that much harder last weekend. Hill was a late injury scratch from the Dolphins' dominant win over the Jets. Missing the game meant that Hill was unable to add to his current yardage tally of 1542. With three games left in the regular season, Hill will need to average 152.6 yards against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills just to hit 2000. Hill has hit this mark five times this year. However, those games were never against the level of opponent the Dolphins are still to face. Additionally, the Fins' final three opponents have combined to allow 0 150-yard receivers and just nine 100-yard receivers this season so far.

It remains to be seen if Hill can even match Calvin Johnson's record, let alone eclipse 2000. However, if he get the ball rolling against Dallas on December 24, it would be a hell of a Christmas present for the Fins' faithful. Do you think Hill is going to surpass 2000 yards this season? Let us know in the comments.

