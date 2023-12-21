Nicki Minaj Gushes About Papa Bear With Stephen Colbert: Watch

Nicki Minaj had a lot to say on her recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. However, one of the topics she was the most excited about was the chance to rave about her young son, Papa Bear. "My love was so selfish before he came along," Minaj explained to Colbert. It's a sentiment that Minaj has expressed several times before when discussing how Papa Bear radically changed her outlook on life.

Furthermore, Minaj explained how she thinks that next year will be Papa Bear's first true Christmas. Additionally, Minaj shared some hilarious insights into Papa Bear's growth. "I'm not even joking, I keep on telling people about how strong he is. He is so strong. I could never imagine that a baby could be so strong. If he wants to push me, my body will move. He runs everything, and he's been watching that movie [Boss Baby], so he channels that. He acts like that," Minaj explained.

Nicki Minaj Emotionally Thanks J. Cole

However, Papa Bear isn't the only person that Minaj has been getting emotional about recently. In the wake of the release of Pink Friday 2, Minaj dropped a lengthy post on X thanking J. Cole for his feature on the album. "This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me. 2. Two!!!! Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm😩2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying," Minaj began her post. "In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do," she continued.

Furthermore, she also highlighted how the verse reminded her of the first time that her son smiled at her. "After having #papabear I couldn’t wait for the day he’d smile @ me. First smile? It was one day when I blew a kiss @ him. I said “papa mmuuuaahhhhh!!!!” then? Time froze. Froze. He smiled? He smiled. At Me? Looking directly in my eyes? Yes. Me? Held back the tears & just kept doing a billion more times. I cried later," Minaj noted.

