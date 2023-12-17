Chad Johnson Makes MVP Case For Tyreek Hill

NFL legend Chad Johnson says he’s not worried about Tyreek Hill’s recent ankle injury and that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver should be in the MVP conversation. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Johnson made his case by reacting to the team’s 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Hill’s absence.

"This is why he belongs in the MVP conversation," Johnson said. "I know the MVP is a quarterback award, but what you saw [Monday] night, for two quarters with the absence of Tyreek, is how important he is to that team." Hill exited the game in the first quarter and finished with just four receptions for 61 yards. In turn, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa failed to record a touchdown pass and ended up with an abysmal QBR of 29.2.

Tyreek Hill Suffers Ankle Injury During Dolphins' Loss

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 11: an injured Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) lays on the sidelines and is checked on by Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Johnson continued: "Usually when you think about NFL teams when they lose their starting quarterback, the offense, it goes to sh*t. Now, I'm not talking about them. I'm trying to give people an assessment on how important the Tyreek dynamic is to that offense to make it go." From there, Johnson confirmed he would "absolutely" vote for Hill if he had an MVP vote.

Chad Johnson On His Pick For MVP

Hill is currently leading the NFL in receiving yards with 1,542 as well as touchdown catches with 12. His remarkable 118.6 yards per game are on pace to tie him for the fifth-best in a single year and he even has a chance to break the single-season record for total yards. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chad Johnson and the NFL on HotNewHipHop.

