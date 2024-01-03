Dolphins Seeing Consequences Of Not Pulling Starters, Channing Crowder Claims

Former Dolphins star Channing Crowder has slammed Mike McDaniels and the Dolphins for not pulling key starters during their 56-19 drubbing at the hands of Baltimore last weekend. "That game, at that juncture, down by that much -- 30-plus points -- you pull out the starters. You fold up camp. Whatever you want to say. And you get ready for Buffalo Bills," Crowder told TMZ. However, McDaniels kept key starters in and it may have cost the Fins dearly. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, while Bradley Chubb's season is finished thanks to a torn ACL. That leaves the Fins potentially very short-handed headed into the weekend.

As mentioned, all this comes as the Dolphins eye a crucial season-ending game against the Bills this weekend. While the Dolphins have already qualified for the playoffs, they could still lose the divisional race to the Bills. If the Bills win on Sunday, the teams will be tied at 11-6. However, the Bills would win the division based on the head-to-head tiebreaker, having already beaten the Dolphins once this season. And, as mentioned, the Dolphins may have to fend off Buffalo without key starters.

Can Tyreek Hill Still Break The Receiving Record?

The other question for the Dolphins heading into Week 18 is one of history in the making. Tyreek Hill enters the game with 1717 receiving yards on the season. That means he needs 248 yards to set the new single-season receiving record and 283 yards to reach his season goal of 2000 yards. There are 34 248+-yard games and 11 283+-yard games in NFL history. Hill's career best is 269 against the Buccs in 2020.

However, the most yardage from a single receiver the Bills have allowed this season is 122 to Calvin Ridley. Hill himself only had 59 yards when the teams met earlier this season. While Hill will finish the year with a fantastic season, and so should absolutely be in the MVP discussion, it will take a complete collapse from Buffalo in a do-or-die game for Hill to find his way into the history books.

