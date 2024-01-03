Tyreek Hill House Fire: Wide Receiver & Family Confirmed To Be Safe

Firefighters have attended a fire at the home of Tyreek Hill. It's unclear what caused the blaze at the home at the Berkshire Court community. Hill was at practice at the time and is reported to have left the Dolphins facility to attend to the situation. Furthermore, Hill's family who were present at the time of the fire were able to leave the building without harm. Hill and his family moved into the home in 2020 shortly after he was traded to the Dolphins.

Hill's status for Sunday's game against the Bills remains unknown. Hill enters the game with 1717 receiving yards on the season. That means he needs 248 yards to set the new single-season receiving record and 283 yards to reach his season goal of 2000 yards. There are 34 248+-yard games and 11 283+-yard games in NFL history. Hill's career best is 269 against the Buccs in 2020. However, the most yardage from a single receiver the Bills have allowed this season is 122 to Calvin Ridley. Hill himself only had 59 yards when the teams met earlier this season. While Hill will finish the year with a fantastic season, and so should absolutely be in the MVP discussion, it will take a complete collapse from Buffalo in a do-or-die game for Hill to find his way into the history books.

Read More: Chad Johnson Makes MVP Case For Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill Allegedly Fathered Three Child In 2023

However, the house fire comes after a rough personal end to 2023 for Hill. Tyreek Hill was reportedly been named as the father of a third child born in 2023 in the penultimate week of the year. The news came a week after a pair of paternity suits filed by women who claim that Hill currently pays them $2500 a month for the upkeep of children they had with him that were born this year. Little is known about the third woman he reportedly had a child with. However, she has not at this time filed a paternity suit like Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker.

Lackner, a travel influencer, came forward with claims that Hill had gotten her pregnant in January of this year before giving birth in February. Baker originally came forward in May. However, unlike Lackner, Baker does not have a prior paternity test that allegedly proves that Hill is the father. Furthermore, Hill has sought to have both women's suits dismissed as neither woman currently lives in the state of Florida.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Gushes About Papa Bear With Stephen Colbert: Watch

[via]