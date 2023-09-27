Tyreek Hill Reveals Surprising NSFW Plan For Life After The NFL

Tyreek Hill has been open about how he plans to retire from the NFL after the 2025 season. However, Hill recently raised a lot of eyebrows by revealing what he plans to do after he exits the league. “When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star, bro. Like, dead serious," Hill told Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans during a recent livestream.

Hill has made no secret about his intentions to leave the league after the 2025 season. The star wideout will be 32 following Super Bowl 60 in February 2026, which will mark the end of the 2025 season. "I'm going for 10, man. I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro," Hill said in a radio interview earlier this year. Hill is in his second year with the Dolphins and already has 412 yards through three games. If he can avoid injury and keep up his connection with Tua Tagovailoa, he is well on his way to his fourth consecutive 1000-yard season.

Hill Latest NFL Icon To Look Toward NSFW Content

However, Hill is not the first NFL player who has been linked with the porn industry. Gardner Minshew has carved out a niche as a standout backup quarterback. Despite this, people are also drawn to his iconic swamp life aesthetic and the 70s pornstache that he proudly rocks. Soon after he was drafted, camming site CamSoda reportedly offered Minshew a $1 million endorsement deal. This was based on Minshew's reported exercise regime that earned him the nickname "Jock Strap King".

Meanwhile, retired NFL legend Chad Johnson recently revealed he was a stripper in college. “I used to strip at The Right Track. I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullshit you not," Johnson said on a recent livestream.

