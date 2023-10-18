Antonio Brown Shades Baby Mama While Paying Child Support: Watch

Antonio Brown took aim at the mother of his 15-year-old daughter while making a child support payment this weekend. Brown posted a video to social media showing a large wad of cash and what appeared to be an alimony receipt. However, Brown could also be heard singing Jeezy's "I'm Back". "And I don't wanna tell my child that his moms ain't shit. And this ain't about me, she just a money hungry bitch," Brown sang on the video. It is unclear if there is a deadline by which Brown must pay the outstanding $16,000.

Brown's reported payment of around $15,000 of child support came after he was briefly arrested over the weekend. In August, a judge had handed down a warrant for Brown over unpaid child support. However, when his ex spoke to TMZ last week, the outstanding amount had more doubled. "Right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable," Wiltrice Jackson said of Brown.

Read More: Antonio Brown Gets Backlash From Mac Miller Fans For “Insensitive” Photo

Woman On TikTok Says Brown Got Her Pregnant

However, large child support payments are not the only fatherhood scandal that the ex-Steeler is facing. Earlier this month, a woman on TikTok alleged that she is currently pregnant with Brown's child. While largely unverified, the woman also showed purported DMs between her and Brown. The woman can be seen calling AB "daddy" while Brown can be seen at least expressing interest in hooking up with her. The woman is reportedly from Miami, at least based on a general interpretation of her messages. Brown primarily resides in the state.

Brown has not directly responded to the allegations. However, some of his posts at the time could be taken as subtweets. Brown has posted several memes to X in recent days. One reads "I may not be a gynecologist but I know a cunt when I see one." However, as mentioned, there is very little in the way of explicit proof that Brown is the cause of the woman's pregnancy. Despite this, it does remain a developing story.

Read More: Antonio Brown Forced To Pay Large Sum To Man He Sold Fake Watch To

[via]